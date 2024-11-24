Brush fire breaks out near Otay Mesa

Firefighters were battling a vegetation fire on Otay Mountain in San Diego County Saturday that had the potential to reach 200 acres, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 2:10 p.m. Saturday in the Otay Mountain Wilderness area, just east of Otay Mesa, according to Cal Fire San Diego. By around 4:45 p.m., the fire had spread to 58 acres but crews had already reached 10% containment.

"Fire crews are making good progress on the fire. There is currently no structure threat or evacuation," Cal Fire wrote on X.

The San Diego Fire Department, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Land Management were assisting in the effort.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. NBC 7 will continue to update this page with more information as it arrives.