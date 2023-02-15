BRRR! Frost Advisory in Effect for Parts of San Diego County, Record-Low Temps Recorded

You're going to want to bundle up and potentially even keep your heater on since frigid temperatures are in store for San Diego County's hump day.

Cool conditions mixed with gusty winds have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a high surf advisory from the South Bay to North County. That advisory will be in effect through 2 p.m. Wednesday while the region's inland and valleys remain under a frost advisory through 8 a.m. Wednesday. These same areas will be under another frost advisory from midnight through 8 a.m. Thursday.

Temperatures Wednesday morning will be atypically cold. Expect temps around 40 degrees along the coast, 34 degrees inland, 39 degrees in the mountains and 36 degrees in the mountains.

The weather has been so cold that record low temperatures were recorded in parts of the county, the National Weather Service reported Wednesday.

It was 54 degrees in Vista, 50 in Ramona and 34 in Idyllwild on Tuesday -- all record-low temperatures for the day in those areas.

A cold air mass is continuing to bring gusty winds and light showers to the region on Wednesday. Low snow levels are expected in San Diego County mountain areas.

Drier and warmer conditions are in the forecast through Friday. There is a slight chance of showers over the weekend.