Carlsbad house fire kills 1 person, injures another, closes roads

One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a fire broke out at a Carlsbad home on Saturday afternoon, prompting police to close roads while firefighters battled the flames, according to police.

Carlsbad Fire Department received a report of a fire at a duplex on the 900 block of Pine Ave. before 2 p.m.

When fire personnel arrived, they found the structure in the back fully-engulfed in flames, according to CFD Battalion Chief Mark Beckert.

Carlsbad police have closed Harding Street from Oak Avenue to Pine Avenue for an unknown amount of time. People are asked to avoid the area while first responders handle the incident, the agency wrote on X (formerly known as twitter).

At least three firetrucks responded to the incident.

At one point during the fire, strong orange flames could be seen through the house's windows ripping through the home and beginning to burn through the roof as large plumes of grey smoke billowed from what remained of the structure.

This is a developing story. Check back on this page later as NBC 7 is continuing to update this story as more information arrives.