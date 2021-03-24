Brazil COVID-19 Variant P.1 Detected in San Diego County for 1st Time

San Diego County public health officials have discovered their first cases of a COVID-19 variant first detected in Brazil among a San Diego County resident and a non-resident, officials said Wednesday.

The two cases of the P.1 variant were not connected to each other, county epidemiologist Dr. Eric McDonald said. The non-resident had traveled internationally and was likely exposed overseas but the San Diego County resident had no travel history. Neither were previously vaccinated.

The local resident had limited contacts during their potential exposure period, so there wasn't a major concern that the virus spread widely among the population, McDonald said. The CDC took over contact tracing for the non-resident.

Officials said they had previously reported a case of another variant from Brazil called P.2.

"The important take-home message is that this virus evolves all the time and this is one of the variants that's been detected in the world and now for the first time has been detected in San Diego," McDonald said. "And that we just need to be very vigilant about all the things we're already doing."

The Brazil variant was first detected in January 2021 among travelers from Brazil being tested at an airport in Japan. Testing of the Amazon later confirmed it's spread there. It was first detected in the U.S. at the end of January.

Variants of concern "are ones that have increased transmission, might have more severe disease, leading to hospitalization and death, might have decreased neutralization by antibodies by either vaccine or by convalescent sera, which means that there may be an increased risk of infection or a risk of decreased effectiveness of vaccines or [it] might not be detected in the tests that we use," McDonald said.

The added concern with the Brazil variant, according to McDonald, is that it may have resistance to neutralization, which means the vaccine may be less effective against it or that people who are already been infected could become reinfected.

There are at least two other problematic coronavirus variants circulating in the United States, according to officials -- the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the U.K. and the B.1.351 detected in South Africa. A variant first detected in California, the B.1.427/B.1.429, has not yet been listed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a variant of concern.

As of March 17, San Diego County has detected 300 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, which have lead to five hospitalizations and one death. The variant was first detected in late December.

