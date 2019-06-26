A woman was arrested after U.S. Border Patrol agents found her child sitting on $100,000 worth of narcotics -- tucked inside the child’s car seat -- during a stop on Interstate 15.

On June 12 at 6:15 p.m., agents pulled over a 2015 Nissan Sentra with three adults and three children inside, the Border Patrol announced Wednesday.

Agents inspected the inside of the car after being alerted by their K-9 unit and found 23 packages of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.

The drugs were wrapped in cellophane and hidden inside one of the children’s car seat and stroller, according to the Border Patrol.

Agents confirmed a child was sitting inside the car seat when the drugs were found.

In total, the Border Patrol found 32.1 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.31 pounds of cocaine, and 4.55 pounds of heroin inside the car, which had a street value of $101,680.

Agents determined the drugs were concealed by a 26-year-old woman, who was a U.S. citizen.

The remaining adults, a 26-year-old man, who was driving, and a 32-year-old woman, who is the children’s aunt, were released by the Border Patrol.

The three children were released into the custody of their aunt.

Since October 2018, Border Patrol seized 2,500 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly 1,000 pounds of cocaine, and roughly 200 pounds of heroin in San Diego. Combined, the drugs are with more than $18 million.

To report suspicious activity in the county, call the Border Patrol at (619) 498-9900.