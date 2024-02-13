San Ysidro

Body found in Tijuana River near San Ysidro Port of Entry

By NBC 7 Staff

An investigation is underway after a body was found Tuesday in the Tijuana River, just west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) told NBC 7.

CBP said agents on the scene spotted the body at around 7:30 a.m. and requested assistance from the San Diego Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

