Man's body found half in, half out of burning van near US—Mexico border

Firefighters putting out a blaze that engulfed a van Monday in a parking lot at Tijuana River Valley Sports Complex found a body partially inside the charred van, authorities reported.

The fire at the athletic facility in the 2600 block of Sunset Avenue in southern San Diego erupted about 11 a.m., according to police.

Due to the state of the body, it was not immediately clear if the unidentified person -- believed to have been male -- died due to injuries from the fire or from another cause, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

The San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team was called in to investigate the fire, and homicide detectives were summoned "in an abundance of caution" to look into the circumstances surrounding the fatality, which was being investigated as a suspicious death, the lieutenant said.

The vehicle is an older model cargo style van with an unclear color due to damage from the flames, police said.