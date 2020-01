Multiple agencies are responding to the Marina Village where a body has been found, confirmed the San Diego Police Department.

The call came in at around 7:07 p.m. after a body was found on a boat docked at the Marina Village at 1740 Quivira Way.

San Diego Fire-Rescue, San Diego Lifeguards, Harbor Police Department also responded to the scene.

No other information was available.

