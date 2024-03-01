Blizzardy storm dumping snow on Sierras to hit San Diego with rain, wind

A winter storm with blizzard conditions dumping feet of snow on the Sierra Nevada mountains will reach San Diego County this weekend with far less impact.

Northern California mountains could see 2-4 inches of snow per hour and 8-10 feet of snow by the time this system moves out of the area. The system will then move into San Diego County where the impact will be minimal in comparison, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

“This is the same storm system that will impact us this weekend, but we won't see these extreme conditions,” Parveen said.

The storm system will start to bring some scattered showers as soon as Friday afternoon. Skies will remain mostly clear otherwise, Parveen said.

By Saturday, heavier showers will develop along with strong winds. Showers will be scattered and areas will likely see less than a half-inch of rain from this cold and windy winter weather system.

A high wind watch was issued for the mountains from Saturday morning to Sunday afternoon due to expected wind gusts in the 40-60 mph range. The deserts were under a wind advisory for gusts around 45 mph. Those breezy conditions will reach to the coast but no advisories were in effect.

The storm may linger with some light showers on Sunday but skies will clear for the start of the workweek, Parveen said. Another storm system is not far behind and San Diego County could expect showers by mid-week.