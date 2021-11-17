Bittersweet Farewell for Consumer Bob, Who Saved San Diegans More Than $1.2 Million

NBC 7 viewers will miss watching Consumer Bob, who has championed for San Diego County consumers for decades.

The beloved reporter is retiring this week after a rewarding career with momentous highlights. A look back at Bob’s 20-year journey with NBC 7 includes remembering all he’s done for those who reached out with consumer concerns.

Bob Hansen, best known as Consumer Bob, joined KNSD in October 2001 and has been the go-to guy for all things consumer. For two decades, he’s helped locals save money, shared holiday shopping tips, resolved consumer disputes with all kinds of companies and passed along important safety information.

As Bob’s career advanced, so did technology. Every year, viewers could depend on him to show them the next big thing and to test out highly sought-after gadgets to answer the age-old question – are they worth it?

For more than a decade, viewers knew they could tune in to NBC 7 and count on his gas price forecast to save them some money at the pump – especially when prices climbed higher and higher.

In 2017, Consumer Bob and his team launched NBC 7 Responds and has since helped numerous viewers recover or save more than $1.2 million. Consumer advocates he’s worked with over the years say you cannot quantify the impact the reporter has truly made in San Diego.

“He’s a San Diego icon and he’s helped so many people and informed them,” Eva Velasquez of the Identity Theft Resource Center said.

“Just best of luck, please enjoy it,” she added. “You've been such a tireless advocate.”

One IRS spokesperson who was worked with Bob for at least 15 years said the soon-to-be retiree was fantastic in his field.

“I always thought he was always looking out to make the best story possible for his viewers and all the consumer base,” Raphael Tulino of the IRS said.”

“Good luck, Bob! Congratulations,” Tulino said. “It's been a nice run and you deserve whatever comes next. I hope it all is the best for you and your family of course and your family of course.

Charles Langley, a consumer advocate, said he’ll fondly remember Bob for his fairness in reporting.

“He's one of the very few consumer reporters that didn't go out and point the finger and necessarily make the other guy a bad guy,” Langley said.” It's just not in his fundamental nature to do that and it's an endearing quality.”

“I'm so glad that you're able to retire and I'm just delighted and happy to be here today and I wish you the very, very best,” Langley said. “You earned it.”