Billy Joel and Sting come together for one-night-only concert at Petco Park

We've been "Waiting for the Longest Time," but it's a "Brand New Day" in America's Finest City.

Billy Joel and Sting are banding together for a one-night-only concert at San Diego Padres' Petco Park next year, it was announced Thursday during a news conference at the downtown San Diego Stadium that included the likes of Baseball Hall-of-Famer Trevor Hoffman and the Swingin' Friar.

The two Rock 'n' Roll Hall-of-Famers will take the stage on April 13, 2024, with the only show on the West Coast featuring both artists and some of their greatest hits, like Billy Joel's "Uptown Girl" and "Piano Man," and Sting's hits with the Police: "Every Breath You Take" and "Shape of my Heart," Live Nation announced.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 p.m. Those with a special pre-sale code can get access to tickets as early as next Wednesday.

Baseball Hall-of-Famer Trevor Hoffman poses with jerseys for Billy Joel and Sting. On Thursday, it was announced the two Rock-n-Roll Hall-of-Famers will be coming to Petco Park in 2024 for a one-night-only concert. (Photo: NBC 7/Nate Goecke)

San Diego isn't a new stop for either artist. Sting was just in the southernmost U.S. county in early October and Billy Joel was in the city for a surprise performance at Rady Shell in 2022 and performed at Petco Park in 2016.

Most recently, Joel is amid a world record-breaking run at Madison Square Garden. His Petco Park stop will come during his last 10 shows of a nearly 150-show run of sold-out shows at the historic venue.

The very first single Joel ever released became his signature. "Piano Man" peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has only risen in popularity; in 2016 it was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its "cultural, historic and artistic significance." He was inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 1992, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame seven years later, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Sting broke out in 1978 with his band The Police with such hits as "Roxanne" and later "Every Breath You Take" before starting his solo career. He has been performing for four decades and has won 17 Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, four Oscar nominations, a TONY nomination.