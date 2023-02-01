Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance' Tour NOT Coming to San Diego, but Here Are Her Closest Stops

It's truly a Summer Renaissance. Queen Bey has announced she's touring again, taking her long-anticipated "Renaissance" world tour on the road in May 2023.

Beyoncé's global tour will start in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 10 and hit the states with a concert in Philly on July 12. But we have some news that will Break Your Soul... notably missing from the lineup is a stop in America's Finest City.

Instead, local fans will have to travel to Inglewood's SoFi Stadium on Sept. 2, if they want to see the Grammy-award-winning singer perform her seventh solo album. The next closest shows are in Phoenix, AZ, on Aug. 24; in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Aug. 26; and in San Francisco on Aug. 30. If you'd do anything for the queen, a flight to Europe this summer would only set you back about $1,000. Scroll down for the full list of U.S. locations or click here.

The tour announcement comes days before the Grammy Awards on Sunday, where the global superstar is the most nominated artist and could make history as the most-decorated artist if she wins four awards, thus breaking the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti’s record. Yeah, she's That Girl.

Beyoncé's last tour was in 2018 with her husband Jay-Z, but she has not performed solo since her "Lemonade" tour in 2016.

How to Get Tickets for Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour

Ticketmaster said in a post they will be using the "Verified Fan" system, which is meant to prevent bots from scooping up tickets, but that didn't go so well when Taylor Swift's tour tickets went on sale in Nov. 2022. Hopefully, the bots will move out the way for Beyoncé.

Register as a Verified Fan for the "Renaissance" tour here. Once you register, you'll be given a date for your selected city's pre-sale. Save up your Energy, the ticket sale is coming up fast. Inglewood's is set for next Monday.

Tour dates for the North American leg of the "Renaissance" tour: