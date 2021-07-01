Beachside Skatepark Opens at Belmont Park in San Diego's Mission Beach

Like year-round beach days, surfing and California burritos, skateboarding is a big thing in San Diego. And now, a new skatepark in Mission Beach is bringing the sport to the shores.

Club Aqua, an attraction within San Diego's waterfront Belmont Park in Mission Beach rolled out a new feature this week: the Belmont Skatepark.

There, skaters of all ages can snag some time to shred -- with the ramps just steps from the Mission Beach Boardwalk. The skatepark will be open daily to skateboarders of all skill levels.

Right now, the park is open for public sessions from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. on weekends. Each sesh costs $12 per person.

The park is also offering skateboarding lessons, rental gear, and a pro-shop stocked with everything one needs to get rolling. Rental gear costs between $2 and $5, depending on what you need. You can find more info on pricing and hours here.

Since sessions are expected to fill up fast this summer, the park's website suggests reserving your spot online ahead of time. Skaters should arrive about 40 minutes before their session to find parking (there's a big lot by Belmont Park, but the spots go quickly in the summertime) and fill out a waiver.

Club Aqua is also hosting year-round youth programming this summer for kids ages 6 to 16, Monday through Friday. The weeklong programs -- like a summer day camp -- include beach activities, skateboarding, swimming at the Plunge Pool, and the rides and attractions at Belmont Park. Each member will receive an annual pass to Belmont Park valid for one year from the first day of their first session that will be used throughout the program. Parents, more info on that can be found here.

After being closed for a large part of the pandemic like many amusement parks, Belmont Park began its phased reopening in April.

By the way -- also this week, on July 4 -- Belmont Park's iconic wooden Giant Dipper roller coaster will turn 96 years old. You can brush up on the history of the Giant Dipper and Belmont Park here.

Located at Belmont Park on the corner of Mission Boulevard and West Mission Bay Drive, the Giant Dipper is one of only two remaining antique wooden coasters in California. The roller coaster opened to the public on July 4, 1925 -- meant to be the main attraction for the 33-acre Mission Beach Amusement Center that had opened just a few weeks prior.

SkyRanger 7 captured the Giant Dipper at Belmont Park on July 4, 2019 -- the day the iconic beachfront roller coaster turned 94 years old.