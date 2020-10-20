San Diego Theme Parks React to State's Plan That Will Keep Doors Closed, For Now

Major theme parks in California received bad news Tuesday as the state announced large theme parks cannot reopen until their respective counties enter Yellow Tier (Tier 1), the state's least restrictive reopening tier.

In San Diego, that means Legoland and SeaWorld will remain closed until further notice.

California Health and Human Services secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly listed on power point slides, the reasons behind the decision.

He cited mixing tens of thousands of people from different areas and the ability to spread the virus to other businesses like hotels and restaurants, as the risk factors behind the guidelines.

The state defines large theme parks as those with a max capacity of at least 15,000 people. Some have been partially open under state guidelines reserved for zoos and aquariums.

Meanwhile, small theme parks like Belmont Park can open their rides when the county enters the Orange Tier (Tier 2), with restrictions. San Diego County is still in the Red Tier, but hovering closer to Purple, the most restrictive tier of the four.

Dr. Ghaly mentioned San Diego's successful early warning detection process. Last week, the county warned the public about nearing the purple tier.

“In some ways the notes of caution that San Diego is able to provide to their residents is really a fantastic tool in controlling transmission and being able to communicate clearly as to where the county is,” said Ghaly.

Tuesday, several theme parks expressed their disappointment in the state’s decision.

Kurt Stocks, President of LEGOLAND California Resort, released the following statement:

“The guidance issued today by the state is arbitrary and unacceptable to the industry. Not allowing theme parks to open until Tier 4 will destroy the industry in California and the economic impact to industries that rely heavily on theme parks will be catastrophic. The administration’s actions to this point have cost tens of thousands of jobs across the industry, and today’s announcement will all but confirm that thousands more will be lost. LEGOLAND® California Resort has developed a comprehensive and robust reopening plan, taking every precaution to meet and exceed guidelines given to other businesses and industries since voluntarily closing seven months ago. All seven other LEGOLAND Parks around the world have reopened safely with millions of guests and twenty thousand employees going through the gates without any COVID-19 incidents. The guidance from the Governor is grossly inconsistent with the guidelines given to other industries and lacks any scientific basis that can be supported by the CDPH.”

SeaWorld referred NBC 7 to a statement from the Executive Director of the California Attractions and Parks Association:

“To say today’s announcement on theme parks is disappointing would be a grave understatement. The Governor has not used science or data to inform his decision. Theme parks have opened and operated safely around the world for months. Data and science prove that theme parks can operate responsibly anywhere – there is no rational reason to believe they can’t do so in California. No one cares more about park employee and guest safety than the parks themselves.

“Let me be unequivocal– the guidance issued by the Newsom Administration will keep theme parks shuttered for the foreseeable future. By forcing amusement parks to stay closed until their home county reaches Tier 4, the Governor has issued a “Keep Theme Parks Closed Indefinitely” Plan which will devastate California’s major theme park industry.

“This plan prolongs unemployment for tens of thousands of people, hastens bankruptcy for families and small business owners adjacent to parks, and contributes to insolvency for local governments whose budgets rely on parks as an anchor economic driver.

“While we appreciate the more nuanced approach in the guidance for smaller theme parks, keeping California’s larger parks closed is unfair and unreasonable. Based on the responsible reopening of parks in other countries and states, science and data do not support the indefinite closure of this iconic industry in California.

“Responsibly reopening amusement parks on a reasonable timeline can and should be done while we fight this pandemic – the two are not mutually exclusive. California’s theme parks and their phenomenal workforce are ready to reopen responsibly. Parks’ loyal guests are ready and the communities and local governments surrounding the parks are ready. We urge Governor Newsom to revise this guidance to allow for a reasonable and responsible reopening of California’s signature theme park industry in Tier 3.”

But a little good news: Ghaly stressed while the timeline is unclear, San Diego seems to be headed in the right direction.

“We don’t have a crystal ball. I don’t know when Orange County or San Diego County will indeed enter yellow. But as I said earlier, I think there’s lots of work we can do together. Both state, local, business leaders, community leaders, individuals to do what we can to make sure that we reduce transmission throughout our county,” said Ghaly.