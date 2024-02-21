Beach near Point Loma Treatment plant closed due to 5K gallon sewage spill; other water contact closures

A beach near the Point Loma wastewater treatment plant was closed Tuesday due to a sewage spill, according to the County of San Diego Beach Water Quality website.

Approximately 5,875 gallons spilled and a water contact closure was issued due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards. The open coast rocky embankment is not a recreational use beach, according to the website.

Water contact closures have also been issued for the following locations:

Coronado Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Avenida Lunar to North Beach;

Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Carnation to Avenida Lunar;

Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue;

Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

A general rain advisory is currently in effect for all coastal waters due to the contamination by urban runoff following rain. Activities such as surfing, swimming and diving should be avoided for 72 hours following the rain.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.