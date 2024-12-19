68-year-old women arrested for shoplifting repeatedly at Lake Tahoe ski resort

Two 68-year-old Bay Area women have been arrested on suspicion of shoplifting multiple times from a store at a Lake Tahoe ski resort, authorities announced this week.

Clara Michelson of Hillsborough and Tatyana Zhukovsky of San Francisco were arrested on Dec. 2 in connection with three separate retail thefts at Parallel Mountain Sports at Palisades Tahoe resort, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.

Surveillance cameras at the shop captured the women concealing items during thefts on July 22, Aug. 19 and Nov. 25, the sheriff's office said.

“One of the identifying factors that did help the deputy identify them is the silver Lexus that they were driving had a handicap license plate," said Elise Soviar of the Placer County Sheriff's Office. "So that was a little bit more unique. And then having the two women together at the same time was also helpful in identifying them.”

The value of the items taken was determined to be just over $1,500 in total, according to the sheriff's office.

The women were booked into the Auburn jail for grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime, the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff's office, the pair may have done this at other stores as well.

“We are asking businesses in the area, if they believe they were victimized by these two, to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s office, and we’ll look into that," Soviar said.