Bay Area leaders aim to offer protections under Trump's new immigration policies

Bay Area leaders are responding Wednesday after the new Trump administration said immigration officers will be allowed to go into schools and churches.

Under President Joe Biden, officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, were not allowed to arrest people in sensitive locations such as churches, schools, child care centers and health care facilities.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump lifted those restrictions, and ICE officers can now apprehend undocumented immigrants in those locations.

That change has heightened fears within the migrant communities.

On Tuesday night at a prayer vigil in the South Bay, Santa Clara County clergy and community members gathered to show support and solidarity amid the Trump administration's anti-immigration actions. Faith leaders say they want migrants to know they can rely on them for anything they may need.

"Instead of being afraid, if we can, lean into this community … find courage and hope for this and every journey as we strive to be that beloved community that we can be," said Pastor Erik Swanson of Westhope Presbyterian Church in San Jose.

On Wednesday in Oakland, city, state and federal officials along with leaders from Oakland Unified School District and local nonprofits will hold a news conference to announce resources for immigrant families.