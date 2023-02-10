San Diego Catholic Diocese Could Declare Bankruptcy to Pay Hundreds of Sex Abuse Victims

The Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego announced Friday that it may have to file for bankruptcy after roughly 400 claims seeking claims alleging sexual abuse by priests and other members.

Bankruptcy may be necessary in order "to provide a pathway for ensuring that the assets of the Diocese will be used equitably to compensate all victims of sexual abuse," Cardinal Robert McElroy wrote in a letter expected to be shared with nearly 1.4 million Diocese parishioners this weekend.

"[The Diocese] may be facing a moment where the Diocese enters into bankruptcy in the coming months," Cardinal McElroy wrote.

McElroy's announcement was first made Thursday evening, during a meeting he led with nearly two hundred diocesan representatives, including an estimated 80% of pastors from the Diocese were in attendance, according to Kevin Eckery, communications director for the Diocese.

During the meeting, McElroy distributed the letter to those in attendance and answered questions about what future plans may include.

The Diocese has already paid out settlements to 144 claimants in 2007 totaling $198 million, which "depleted most of the assets of the Diocese," McElroy. "Even with insurance," McElroy wrote, "the Diocese will not be able to pay out similar sums now."

Concerns about funding come after the passage of Assembly Bill 218, which took effect at the start of the year. AB 218 lifted the statute of limitations for any lawsuits claiming sexual abuse of minors filed between Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2022, the Diocese said.

Bankruptcy would "provide a pathway for ensuring that the assets of the diocese will be used equitably to compensate all victims of sexual abuse, while continuing the ministries of the Church," according to McElroy. "It would also provide for a fund for future claimants of sexual abuse who have not filed a claim and would provide a conclusion to the tide of lawsuits covering alleged abuse as long as 75 years ago."

"One important aspect of these lawsuits is that none of them claim sexual abuse by any priest of the Diocese of San Diego currently in ministry," McElroy wrote.

San Diego-based attorney Irwin Zalkin told NBC 7 in January 2020 that he planned to file 125 suits against the Diocese, including a group of 20 he filed Jan. 2, 2020.

"I'm here for all of the victims that were destroyed. They'll never get back what was taken from them," said victim Edward Ortega, who told NBC 7 at a 2020 press conference he was sexually assaulted over a three-year period by a priest at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Southcrest when he was 11 years old.

Anyone who believes they were the victim of sexual abuse by a member of the clergy, church or school staff may contact the Diocese’s Victim Assistance Coordinator to make a report regardless of when the abuse occurred.

In 2007, the diocese first published a list of priests who had been credibly accused of abusing minors, as part of previous bankruptcy proceedings.

"The list was split into two parts—one listing priests from the San Diego and San Bernardino dioceses and another listing visiting priests from other dioceses and religious orders," according to the Diocese. "In 1978, the Diocese of San Bernardino separated from the Diocese of San Diego. Until then, they were one diocese."

A copy of the current list of priests, updated November 15, 2022, is available from the Diocesan website.