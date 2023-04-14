Baja California's Secretary of Economy: Ensenada-San Diego Ferry to Begin in June

One of the triggers for tourism between Baja California and California is about to begin.

The Secretary of Economy of the State has confirmed that a ferry will be available to take from Ensenada to San Diego later this year.

The boat is expected to have a capacity of 300 people.

"We hope that by June we would be starting the Ensenada to San Diego Ferry. Meetings are already being held with all areas, state and federal that have to do with this and also with the United States," said Kurt Honold Morales, Secretary of Economy of Baja California.

Honold Morales explained that costs are not yet defined, but it could be around 500 Mexican pesos, that is, about $28.

"You do not need to have anything signed, it is a transport like a cruise ship, and nothing is needed, only your travel documents. And in the future, the ferry can carry cars as well," he said.

This Ensenada-San Diego Ferry could strengthen binational ties.

Miguel Aguiñiga, Secretary of Tourism, mentioned that "the ferry comes to give one more option to visitors or people who want to do business between Ensenada and San Diego, to make it more agile, we know of other destinations where this concept has been very successful, and we hope it will be in the same way."

The boat that will be used for this tour was acquired in Vancouver, Canada, and is still in that country but is expected to arrive soon in Baja California.

This story was originally reported by NBC 7's sister station, Telemundo 20. To read the article, click here.