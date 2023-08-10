Multiple human remains located on Tecate-Tijuana highway

Several human remains were found Wednesday on the Tecate-Tijuana highway following a 911 call about a stranded migrant near the U.S.-Mexico border.

"We decided to do a search more or less for the area we were told to locate him. The first body we found we believe may possibly be the person we were looking for," said Miriam Giovana Mejía, president of the Baja California Search Collective.

Mejia stressed that in the same area, they found several other bodies and human remains, adding up to eight bodies in total.

The macabre discovery was on the Tecate-Tijuana highway, at the height of the Copper Canyon, a few kilometers from the cimarrón toll booth.

No other information was available.

This story was originally reported by NBC 7's sister station, Telemundo 20. To read the article, click here.