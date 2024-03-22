Bail set at $150K for Poway Unified teacher accused of sexting, sexually assaulting student

The 40-year-old woman who taught at Mt. Carmel High and is accused of having a years-long sexual relationship with a student pleaded not guilty in San Diego Superior Court on Friday.

Stacey Michelle Walker was arrested Wednesday and is facing multiple felony counts connected to sexual acts that are alleged to have taken place between 2017-19.

The drama teacher at Mt. Carmel High School was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly carrying a years-long sexual relationship with a former student. NBC 7's Jackie Crea has the latest.

Walker "began engaging the 15-year-old victim in conversations that became sexual in nature," according to a news release sent out Thursday by SDPD. "The victim and suspect then exchanged numerous photographs, videos and explicit text messages. Walker also met with the victim several times and engaged in various sex acts. The sexual assaults continued until after the victim turned 18-years-old."

On Friday in court, a judge set Walker's bail at $150,000 and forbade her from any contact with minors, other than those in her immediate family

The investigation began July 31 of last year, according to San Diego police, when the victim came forward to report that she had been sexually assaulted.

"So, it's been a couple of years since then," prosecutor Vanessa Gerard said after court on Friday. "That's been the process of the investigation, and we've finally come today, and we're just grateful for the team effort to be able to hopefully move forward with these charges and get justice."

A note from Principal Yael Bozzay was sent out Thursday to the families of Mt. Carmel High — which is in Rancho Peñasquitos and is part of the Poway Unified School District — that said school officials were cooperating with the investigation and that the Walker has been on leave and has not taught at the school this year.

"We have a strong 'Sundevil Way' culture among our students, staff and families because of the respect and care that we share for one another," Bozzay said in her note. "This includes fostering trust and ensuring safety for all students, which is of the utmost importance. Please speak with your student about the importance of reporting when they do not feel safe. Please reach out to me directly if you have any concerns related to this matter."

Google Street/Facebook Stacy Michelle Walker taught at Mt. Carmel High School in the Poway Unified School District.

According to the school's 2021 yearbook, Walker taught theater tech and drama, as well as directed plays and musicals at the school. According to an article from the MCSUN.org website, Walker was not only a teacher at the school, she had also been a high school student herself there in the past.

"I was interviewing for jobs at a couple other schools, but in my heart I always wanted to come back here,” Walker is quoted as saying.

One of Walker's former students, Isaiah Jones, said he would never have imagined his former drama teacher in this role. He said she fostered a friendly environment. Although he liked that at the time, he told NBC 7 he was now thinking twice about her past behavior after learning about what allegedly went.

"It's worrying to me that, like, the sort of safe space that was meant for, you know, people who are traditionally the outcasts at school ... the person who was sort of the leader of said space was doing all these sorts of stuff behind the scenes," Jones said.

Anybody with information about the case — or any other potential victims — is being urged to contact the San Diego police at (619) 531-2210. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

As of 4 p.m. on Friday, Walker remains in custody.

Walker, whose maximum criminal exposure is 13 years in prison, is due back in San Diego Superior Court downtown on April 8 for a readiness hearing.

With reporting by NBC 7's Joey Safchik — Ed.