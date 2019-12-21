Aztecs Whip CMU in New Mexico Bowl

The only time the Aztecs scored at least 30 points in a game this year was in September when they beat New Mexico State 31-10. That game was played in the state of New Mexico.

I don't know that it is about being in the Land of Enchantment but SDSU scores A LOT of points there. The Aztecs beat up on Central Michigan 48-11 to win the 2019 New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque on Saturday.

This offensive output was more than a small surprise when you remember, in their final three regular season games SDSU scored a total of 41 points.

But even though the scoreboard was lit up San Diego State's big day started, as it usually does, thanks to its dominant defense. On the Chippewas 3rd play of the game Quinten Dormady was picked off by linebacker Kyahva Tezino, who ran it back to the Central Michigan 32 yard line. Just four plays later SDSU was in the end zone.

Ryan Agnew, playing the final game of his collegiate career, connected with Jesse Matthews for a 22-yard TD and a 7-0 lead. It was the first TD for Matthews, a walk-on redshirt freshman from Christian High School in El Cajon. He finished with three catches for 111 yards and two scores, the other one a 74-yarder, to earn co-offensive MVP honors.

The guy he shared the award with was sophomore running back Jordan Byrd. The native of Albuquerque had the biggest day of his career with 139 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

The final points of the day were scored, fittingly, by the defense. CMU running back Kobe Lewis fumbled and Darren Hall, a sophomore cornerback, ran it back 20 yards for a score. It was the 5th turnover the Aztecs forced in the game.

San Diego State finishes 10-3, the fourth time in five years they've reached double digits in wins.