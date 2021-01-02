Aztecs Open Conference Play With Heartbreaking Loss

San Diego State's men's basketball team had a 13 day break between its lopsided win over St. Mary's and its Mountain West Conference opener against Colorado State.

Usually a break like that means a tough start but a solid finish. The Aztecs did the exact opposite in a historic loss.

SDSU led by 26 points in the first half and somehow lost 70-67, giving CSU the biggest comeback win in MWC history.

The Aztecs shot the lights out in the first 10 minutes, hitting nearly every shot they took. The onslaught was led by senior guard Terrell Gomez, who had 14 points in the game's first 12 minutes. The Aztecs led 28-4, then 38-12 and looked like they were going to run Colorado State out of the gym.

As it turns out that was just the first of several runs back and forth. The Aztecs didn't score for seven minutes and CSU went on a 21-2 run that cut the lead to single digits. SDSU led 40-33 at halftime.

Early in the 2nd half SDSU found its shooting touch again. Senior guard Jordan Schakel hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to push the lead to 50-35, an outburst that was followed immediately by a 14-0 Rams run capped by an Adam Thistlewood layup that cut the lead to one at 50-49.

The Aztecs used another small run, keyed by a Gomez steal and layup followed by a Matt Mitchell hoop, to take a 8-point lead but once again couldn't hold it. John Tonje hit a 3-pointer and was fouled by Schakel with 12 seconds left. The 4-point play gave CSU a 68-67 lead and the Aztecs couldn't find another bucket.

What looked like a blowout became a wildly entertaining game that we might see another installment of soon. These same teams will meet again on Monday at Viejas Arena.