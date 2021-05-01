Aztecs Cornerback Darren Hall Taken by Atlanta in NFL Draft

The NFL Draft finally ended on Saturday with rounds 4 through 7. Only one Aztec heard his name called.

Cornerback Darren Hall went to the Falcons in the 4th round with the 108th overall selection. Hall is an intriguing prospect. In 2019 he led the nation in pass breakups and last year picked off three passes, taking one back for a touchdown at Colorado.

Hall isn’t the biggest dude on the field (5'11" and 188 pounds) but he's as aggressive as they come. Hall has the ability to jump routes four interceptions and is fantastic in run support, although that mentality has also left him vulnerable to big plays.

Hall may have landed in Atlanta because he had a heck of an internal recommendation. Atlanta’s new defensive backs coach is Jon Hoke, brother of San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke, and Darren isn't the only one on the way to Georgia.

SDSU safety Dwayne Johnson Jr. signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent. Johnson is one of the harder hitters in college football and was a 2019 Honorable Mention All-American.

Aztecs safety Traiq Thompson is also heading east, but going a lot farther north. Thompson signed a free agent deal with the Buffalo Bills, who were one step shy of the Super Bowl last season. A freshman All-American, Thompson finished his SDSU career with 11 interceptions.

Offensive lineman Kyle Spalding is staying closer to campus. He signed with the Chargers. Spalding is 6'7" and impresses scouts with his tenacity and intelligence. Spalding was only called for one penalty in 555 snaps last season.

Fellow o-lineman Jacob Capra is going to Green Bay to block for Aaron Rodgers (I think). A disciplined and technically sound blocker, Capra played two years on the Mesa after transferring down from Oregon and was one of the more underrated guards in college football.