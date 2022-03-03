San Diego County Gas Price Rise 35 Cents/Gal in Last Month

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest increase since Sept. 28, 2019, Thursday, rising 8 cents to $4.975, its 14th record in 16 days.

The average price has risen 28 of the past 31 days, increasing 35.1 cents, including 3.4 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 19.2 cents more than one week ago, 31.9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.232 greater than one year ago.