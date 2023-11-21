gas prices

Average San Diego County gas price drops to lowest amount Since Aug. 1 ahead of Thanksgiving travel

The national average price has dropped $1.721 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

By City News Service

An up-close look at gasoline octanes at a gas station in San Diego, taken on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Karla Rendon-Alvarez

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Tuesday for the 52nd time in 53 days, decreasing 1.8 cents to $5.094, its lowest amount since Aug. 1.

The average price has dropped $1.155 over the past 53 days, including nine-tenths of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 10.6 cents less than one week ago, 52.5 cents lower than one month ago and 20.5 cents cheaper than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.341 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The average price dropped 44 consecutive days, rose two-tenths of a cent Nov. 13, then resumed dropping the following day.

The national average price dropped for the 54th consecutive day, falling 1.3 cents to $3.295. It has dropped 54 cents over the past 54 days, including a half-cent Monday. It is 5.8 cents less than one week ago, 25.9 cents lower than one month ago and 36.7 cents cheaper than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.721 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

"The fall in gas prices, largely seasonal due to weakening gasoline demand, could extend for another week or two, leading to potentially the lowest gas prices since 2021 by Christmas," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

