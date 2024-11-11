Average gas price in San Diego County rises

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County ticked upward two-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.559.

The average price is 3.3 cents less than one week ago, 10.10 cents less than one month ago and 66.4 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.894 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

"With the exception of San Bernardino, Santa Barbara and Ventura, all major metro areas in Southern California now have the lowest gas price levels of the year," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager. "Oil Price Information Service reports that California gasoline inventories have increased for three straight weeks."

The national average price dropped two-tenths of a cent to $3.083. It is 1.8 cents less than one week ago, 12.6 cents less than one month ago and 29.3 cents less than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.933 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.