Suspect killed in shooting by officers in Escondido: Police

A person was shot and killed by Escondido police officers Friday morning, according to investigators with the San Diego Police Department.

The shooting was reported at around 7 a.m. in the 2500 block of East Valley Parkway. San Diego police a person described as a suspect was shot and killed. It was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting or what the person was suspected of.

No law enforcement officers were injured, SDPD said.

SDPD's Homicide detectives took over the investigation, per a county-wide agreement to prevent agencies from investigating their own officer-involved shootings.

NBC 7's SkyRanger was over the scene which showed investigators still at the scene at around 2 p.m.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.