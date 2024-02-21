Authorities ID man who died after fight at Point Loma AirBnB

A man who died following an altercation at a vacation rental in Point Loma over the Presidents Day holiday was an out-of-towner from Illinois, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office said Wednesday.

Mark Giancarlo, 38 of Chicago, was not breathing police arrived at a vacation rental home on the 2800 block of Poinsettia Drive around 2:11 a.m. Monday, according to SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

Giancarlo was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Due to the nature of the death, homicide detectives were called to the scene. The cause of death will be determined by the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

An altercation ended in the death of a man at a Point Loma vacation rental. SDPD's homicide unit is investigating.

Campbell said a group of people from out of town were staying at the vacation rental. During the night, a fight broke out and that is when a man physically restrained the 38-year-old, Lt. Cambell said. During the restraint, the man "went into medical distress," which led to the 911 call.

The man involved in the altercation, described as a 44-year-old, was detained but was later released, Lt. Campbell said.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the man's death. On Monday evening, a search warrant was obtained to aid in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.