Authorities asking for public's help in finding missing Poway woman

Authorities asked for the public's help Saturday in locating a missing woman from Poway.

Sonia Vargas, 56, was last seen Friday around 4 p.m. in the 13500 block of Robley Ranch Road near her home, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Please be on the lookout for Sonia Vargas, a missing person at risk, She is known to frequent the AMC movie theater, Stater Brothers, and Wal-Mart. If seen, please contact the San Diego County Sheriff's Department immediately. pic.twitter.com/fbLijKGZji — Poway Station (@SDSOPoway) January 27, 2024

Vargas was described as 5-feet-3 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She has short, sandy-blond hair and green eyes and was said to have difficulty communicating. She is known to frequent the Poway AMC movie theater, Wal-Mart and Stater Bros., according to the sheriff's department.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Vargas was last seen wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, gray pants, white shoes, glasses and possibly a green jacket or sweater.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was encouraged to call 911 or the sheriff's department at 858-565-5200.