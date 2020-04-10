Assemblymember, SDUSD Superintendent Hosting Tele-Town Hall

Assemblymember Todd Gloria and San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Cindy Marten will host a joint telephone town hall on Friday.

The local leaders will discuss how the district is teaching students remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. Residents who tune in to the town hall can ask Gloria and Marten questions about the district’s distance learning, which was implemented in a soft launch on Monday.

Anyone interested in asking questions for the tele-meeting can submit that by emailing Gloria or posting their questions on social media using the hashtag #AskAsmGloria.

The town hall will begin at 11 a.m. by phone at 866-434-5269 with the access code 2276854.