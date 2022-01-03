Arson Spree Continues in Mira Mesa With More Cars Torched Overnight

More vehicles were torched overnight in Mira Mesa in what authorities believe is the latest addition to a string of arsons that have targeted the community in recent weeks.

Eleven more vehicles were set ablaze in two separate fires just about an hour apart from one another early Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). They’re the latest acts of arson reported in the area that has Mira Mesa residents on alert. The arsonist mostly has targeted parked cars in Mira Mesa condominiums.



The first blaze was reported on the 10200 block of Black Mountain Road at 1:47 a.m. and the second was reported on the 10000 block of Maya Linda Road at 2:44 a.m. Video from the scene showed several parked vehicles in a carport burning as firefighters fend off the blaze.

Prior to Monday’s incident, 22 cars were set on fire beginning in mid-December. The arsonist mostly has targeted parked cars in Mira Mesa condominiums.

An SDPD officer found a vehicle that matched the description of one suspected to be linked to the arson series. Additional officers responded to the scene and one man related to that vehicle was detained for questioning.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

