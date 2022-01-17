Arrest Made in Deadly Stabbing Attack of 22-Year-Old Woman: SDPD

A man has been arrested in connection to a 22-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed Sunday morning at a park in the Sabre Springs community of San Diego, the San Diego Police Department said.

The woman has been identified as Fatima Marin Cedillo, 22, of Poway, SDPD said.



According to police, during the course of their investigation, detectives identified the victim’s cousin, Uriel Cedillo, 22, of Poway as the suspect. Sunday, at 10:00 a.m., Uriel Cedillo was located at 12500 Oak Knoll Road by police and arrested for the murder of 22-year-old Fatima Cedillo.

On Sunday, police received two calls at about 2:30 a.m. of a woman who had been stabbed in the park in the 11500 block of Meadow Grass Lane, according to Lt. Andra Brown of the San Diego Police Department.

Officers dispatched to the location and found the victim suffering from at least one apparent stab wound to the upper body, Brown said. Paramedics rushed her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 3:45 a.m.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called to the scene and began investigating the incident. Early in the investigation, detectives learned the woman arrived at the park with friends and walked over to a group already there. After a brief encounter, she walked away from them and told her friends she had been stabbed.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.