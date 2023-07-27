Are there too many seals and sea lions in La Jolla?

While seals and sea lions are a point of attraction, their presence has stirred an ongoing debate about how much they should be protected.

“The coastline parts of La Jolla certainly present a unique opportunity to see wildlife in their natural habitat, whether it is to see harbor seals closer to Children’s Pool or the sea lions that are more closely organized around La Jolla Cove,” Councilmember Joe LaCava (District 1) said.

The city of San Diego has been trying to strike a balance between well-being of the animals and public safety.

Reports of harassment and other problematic interactions have stirred debate about public access to the area.

San Diego sea lions chase beachgoers at La Jolla Cove on July 23, 2023.

“We also have every day, like over there now, you’ll see people are petting the sea lions. They’re getting too close, and the sea lions can become aggressive. If that happens, generally, there’s no problem, but people should never touch a sea lion,” Robyn Davidoff, chair of the Sierra Club Seal Society, said.

In response to those concerns, the city enacted a seasonal closure on Point La Jolla.

Currently, the city is going through the permit process that will come through a public hearing in September. It will provide for the year-round closure of Point La Jolla.

“What we really found is that during that partial closure, seasonal closure, that was a very effective tool. [People] clearly understood when it’s closed, it’s closed,” LaCava said.

However, over at La Jolla Cove, the problem persists.

The city said the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association is responsible for enforcing the protection of the seals and sea lions under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

“The problem is that NOAA doesn’t have enforcement officers to come down here," Davidoff said. "I know the city has been reaching out. We’ve been reaching out. With the lack of that, it’s kind of a wild west situation here."

NOAA told NBC7 that they cannot publicly advocate for changing federal laws as a federal agency.

LaCava said that under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, there are certain actions the city of San Diego can take to push the seals and sea lions into places where the public does not have access.

But advocates for sea lions and seals like Davidoff say only NOAA could provide clear guidance on relocation.

“[The animals] are here for a reason. They have a good food supply. The terrain is right for them,” Davidoff said.

The city has also developed a management plan that includes getting a gate at the Point La Jolla stairs to prevent public access to the coastal bluffs, installing security cameras to monitor the area, re-implementing the city’s volunteer program for Point La Jolla and enhancing training for park rangers to manage the area.

Davidoff said signage, lifeguard announcements and rangers asking people to keep their distance should also help.