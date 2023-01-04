‘Apartment is Infested With Cockroaches': Tenant Surprised After Receiving Keys to New Apartment in Oak Park

A little more than 3 months ago, Telemundo 20 brought you an exclusive story about Maria Lucila Rangel, who for almost 2 years lived in inhumane conditions in her City Heights apartment.

Finally, after 6 months Maria and her partner were able to find a new apartment to move to, however, it wasn’t what they expected.

"I was so excited. I cried. It was a long time and I didn’t want to stay there [City Heights] anymore. It was so bad over there," she said.

She was desperate to get out of the inhumane conditions in which Maria and her partner lived for more than a year in their apartment in City Heights.

"A lot of mice were coming out and jumping on the bed and then big spiders came out of the holes and we had a lot of big cockroaches that were flying," Rangel told Telemundo 20 in an interview last September.

They also had problems with the upstairs apartment plumbing as the drainage in that apartment was damaged, causing sewage to flood Maria's apartment. The damage could be seen in pictures the woman shared with Telemundo 20 and NBC 7, in September of last year.

Afirma que las aguas negras salían por el techo y las paredes, haciendo insoportable el olor en el apartamento.

"We had been waiting for our new apartment for five months, then Telemundo 20’s story about us came out," she said as they applied to the accessible housing program. "About two weeks later they gave us the apartment, and I wouldn't have done that, believe me, I'm sure we were on hold, but I guess that touched them.”

However, among this newfound happiness, they received a new blow.

"We were surprised to find out that the new apartment is infested with cockroaches," she said.

Rangel said they found cockroaches inside the refrigerator, around the kitchen, and in the bathroom. Rangel went from inhumane to poor housing conditions, but according to the manager of the complex, she assured them that they would fumigate the apartment this week, and in the coming weeks they will install a new refrigerator.

"I don't have too many options, but I don’t want to complain because I know these people are good people and work so hard for me, but it’s not what I want," Rangel said.

Rangel's situation shows how difficult it is today to rent affordable housing. In fact, in her attempt to be able to gather rent for her new apartment, she was renting extra rooms, but she fell victim to fraud.

