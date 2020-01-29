La Mesa

Man Pinned Between Two Cars in La Mesa

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Photo of the two cars that pinned the man
A man was pinned between two cars after he tried backing an SUV out of a driveway Wednesday morning, the La Mesa Police Department said.

It happened at the 7000 block of Seattle Dr. in La Mesa at around 6:18 a.m.

A man in his 50s was backing an SUV out of a driveway when he attempted to exit the vehicle, while it was still in drive, causing the vehicle to roll and pin him between an SUV and a van, La Mesa PD said.

When medics arrived at the scene, they had to move the van to free him and started CPR as he was unresponsive, police said.

The man was considered to be in critical condition and medics did continue CPR as he was transferred to a local hospital, Lt. Chad Bell with La Mesa PD said.

No other information was available.

