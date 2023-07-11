Amtrak, Metrolink to resume service from San Diego to Orange counties next week

Train services from San Diego to Orange County will resume next week following a landslide that interrupted service back in June.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner will resume service through San Clemente and Metrolink will resume their regular schedule from the Oceanside Station on the Orange County and Inland Empire-Orange County lines.

GREAT NEWS! 🎉 Tracks in #SanClemente will reopen starting Monday, July 17, and full train service is resuming to/from #SanDiego just in time for @Comic_Con and @DelMarRacing! Info: https://t.co/zFAIGbFNFA pic.twitter.com/dNGuCX15bU — Pacific Surfliner (@PacSurfliners) July 11, 2023

Construction crews placed a temporary barrier wall to protect the tracks and passing trains from debris falling from the hillside above.

For Metrolink, the following tracks will remain closed through Sunday, July 16 with the following service levels:

Orange County Line: All Orange County Line weekday trains will operate as scheduled between the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station and Los Angeles Union Station, with no alternate transportation to or from San Juan Capistrano, San Clemente or Oceanside. All Orange County Line weekend trains will operate as scheduled between the San Juan Capistrano Station and Los Angeles Union Station, with no alternate transportation.

Inland Empire-Orange County Line: All Inland Empire-Orange County Line weekday trains will operate as scheduled between Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo and San Bernardino, with no alternate transportation to or from San Juan Capistrano, San Clemente or Oceanside. All Inland Empire-Orange County Line weekend trains will operate as scheduled between San Juan Capistrano and San Bernardino, with no alternate transportation.



For Amtrak, here are the schedule changes starting July 17:

Trains operating to and from San Diego will no longer require a bus connection between Irvine and Oceanside

between Irvine and Oceanside 10 daily round trips will once again operate between Los Angeles and San Diego

Passengers are asked to note that on Monday, Train 761 will originate from Los Angeles instead of San Diego as crews move equipment in place to resume a full schedule.

