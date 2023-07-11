Amtrak

Amtrak, Metrolink to resume service from San Diego to Orange counties next week

Construction crews placed a temporary barrier wall to protect the tracks and passing trains from debris falling from the hillside above

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Train tracks near San Diego County's coast.
NBC 7

Train services from San Diego to Orange County will resume next week following a landslide that interrupted service back in June.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner will resume service through San Clemente and Metrolink will resume their regular schedule from the Oceanside Station on the Orange County and Inland Empire-Orange County lines.

For Metrolink, the following tracks will remain closed through Sunday, July 16 with the following service levels:

  • Orange County Line:
    • All Orange County Line weekday trains will operate as scheduled between the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station and Los Angeles Union Station, with no alternate transportation to or from San Juan Capistrano, San Clemente or Oceanside.
    • All Orange County Line weekend trains will operate as scheduled between the San Juan Capistrano Station and Los Angeles Union Station, with no alternate transportation.
  • Inland Empire-Orange County Line:
    • All Inland Empire-Orange County Line weekday trains will operate as scheduled between Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo and San Bernardino, with no alternate transportation to or from San Juan Capistrano, San Clemente or Oceanside.
    • All Inland Empire-Orange County Line weekend trains will operate as scheduled between San Juan Capistrano and San Bernardino, with no alternate transportation.

Find more details, here.

For Amtrak, here are the schedule changes starting July 17:

  • Trains operating to and from San Diego will no longer require a bus connection between Irvine and Oceanside 
  • 10 daily round trips will once again operate between Los Angeles and San Diego 

Passengers are asked to note that on Monday, Train 761 will originate from Los Angeles instead of San Diego as crews move equipment in place to resume a full schedule.

