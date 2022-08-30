Attorney for Matt Araiza Responds to Gang Rape Claims After Accuser Tells Story on Camera

The woman accusing former Buffalo Bills and San Diego State punter Matt Araiza and his former college teammates of gang rape shared her story on camera for the first time.

She filed a civil suit under the name Jane Doe last Thursday in San Diego County Superior Court, and she says she wants criminal charges filed. The San Diego Police Department forwarded the results of its criminal investigation to the District Attorney's Office in early August and the case is still under review.

Araiza, and former teammates Zavier Leonard and Nowlin Ewaliko, deny the gang rape claims.

Doe's face was hidden as she spoke to CBS Mornings.

Last October, the then-17-year-old was drinking with friends at a Halloween party and, according to the complaint, was handed a drink by Araiza, who took her to a side of the yard and told her to perform oral sex on him.

“Then he turned me over and had sex with me from the back, and he then took me inside and led me to a bedroom,” Doe said. “I was pushed down, face down onto the bed and I started going in and out of consciousness and the memories get kind of blocky, um, but several guys took turns having sex with me from behind."

Doe claims her belly button, nose and ear piercings were ripped out.

Her attorney Dan Gilleon said at least four men were in the room, but said they are certain of the three named in the complaint, including Zavier Leonard and Nowlin Ewaliko. Both deny the accusations.

The accuser went to the police the next day. Video and photos released by her attorney show bruising to the high schooler’s neck and legs.

She's moving the needle, the alleged victim's father said.

Araiza’s attorney Kerry Armstrong said his client is innocent.

“I’ve known his father for a really long time. I just don’t think that these two very awesome parents raised a guy who could do something like that,” Armstrong said.

The accuser never got her phone back that night, according to the complaint. The lawsuit said she believes she may have been recorded during the alleged rape.

Armstrong said he doesn’t know what happened in that bedroom, but said Araiza never went inside the house.

Araiza finished the season at SDSU and in April was drafted by the Buffalo Bills. The team said they only recently learned about the allegations, and even though no criminal charges have been filed, the team released Araiza on Saturday.

“This afternoon, we decided that releasing Matt Araiza was the best thing to do,” General Manager Brandon Beane wrote on Twitter. “Our culture in Buffalo is more important than winning football games.”

“I have witness statements to say that she was bragging that night, when I say she, I mean the accuser, bragging that night about being 18,” Armstrong said. “She told Matt Ariza that she went to Grossmont College and not Grossmont High School.”

If criminal charges are filed, Araiza’s attorney says in California, an adult accused of having sex with a minor can be found not guilty if there’s reasonable belief that the teen was believed to be 18.

Ariza’s attorney believes the alleged victim is trying to get money out of one of the greatest kickers in college football. The accuser responded to that claim on CBS Mornings.

“Honestly, that makes me really sick to the stomach. I reported it the day after it happened. I was 17-years-old, and I had no idea who Matt Araiza was or any of the other people involved,” Doe said.

The accuser said she needs some time but will likely reveal her identity to help other people.

Araiza’s attorney believes his client will be exonerated and still have a career in football.

Araiza’s attorney guestimates that we’ll learn if the district attorney decides to file criminal charges in about six weeks. No one has been named a suspect in the criminal investigation.