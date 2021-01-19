2-Alarm Blaze Rips Through Carlsbad Condo's Roof

Ferocious flames scorched through the roof of a Carlsbad condominium complex overnight as firefighters battled the two-alarm blaze.

The fire was reported at about 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 7400 block of Avenida de Palais. There, crews encountered heavy flames on the roof of the structure.

At some point, the fire was so intense that crews had to stand back and battle the blaze from a distance.

Although it is unclear how many units were involved in the fire, several of them appeared to be destroyed or heavily damaged.

Injuries were not immediately reported in connection to the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.