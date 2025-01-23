Alameda County Sheriff's Office warns of false ICE enforcement claims

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office has a message for the community after fake claims of enforcement are underway for those who are undocumented.

The Sheriff's Office is now warning the community that unfounded information is being shared, suggesting ICE enforcement is underway in several communities it serves. The department said not to believe the reports.

"We want to assure [you] that this information is false," read the resale from the office on Wednesday. "The information has caused panic and anxiety."

Immigration attorneys said if someone is stopped, they're disseminating "Know Your Rights" cards.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"[It] just essentially states that you're invoking your right to remain silent and that you wish to speak to an immigration attorney or an immigration judge," said Andrew Newcomb, an immigration attorney.

Attorneys also suggest that if someone witnesses another person being detailed, they ask for their address or a trusted family member so they can communicate with an immigration attorney to start fighting their case.

A group of state, county, city and community leaders in Alameda County gathered to tell Oaklanders that they are "united today. We are well prepared. We are not scared."

Fears in the community come as President Donald Trump signed an executive order on this fight day cracking down on immigration.

The President on Wednesday reiterated familiar rhetoric.

"Why would somebody say that open borders are good where jails and mental institutions from other countries and gang members right off the streets of some of the toughest cities of the world are being brought to the United States of America and emptied out into our country?" Trump said.

An analysis of federal and major city policy data in 2024 by NBC News found that despite a couple of high-profile incidents, there is no evidence of a migrant-driven crime wave.

State Senator Jesse Arreguín said the state senate is allocating $50 million to fund the legal fight against the recently signed executive orders.

"Immigrants pay 8.5 billion dollars in state and local taxes and are really the lifeblood of our state's economy," Arreguín said.