San Diego

Air Canada Begins Nonstop Flights Between San Diego, Montreal

Rene Johnston | Toronto Star | Getty Images

Air Canada Saturday launched its first nonstop service between San Diego and Montreal.

Flights were scheduled to operate three times weekly during the peak summer travel season with arrivals into San Diego on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, and departures on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, said Sabrina LoPiccolo of the San Diego International Airport.

Montreal is the most populous city in Quebec and the second-most populous city in Canada.

San Diego Airport Mar 10

Spirit Airlines Adds New Non-Stop Route Out of San Diego Airport

CBX May 9

CBX Hopes to Attract More Travelers With Processing Facility Expansion from San Diego to Mexico

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The new flights to Montreal are a welcome addition to our international route offerings," said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority president and CEO. "Montreal has been our largest and most requested market within Canada and serves as a connection to other Canadian cities and beyond."

Air Canada resumed service between San Diego and Vancouver, British Columbia, on Aug. 1, 2021, and resumed service between San Diego and Toronto on March 3, 2022.

For schedule and tickets, visit aircanada.com.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoAir Canada
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us