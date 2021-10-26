After Rain Comes Runoff: San Diegans Warned to Stay Out of Ocean

Environmental health officials Tuesday urged swimmers and surfers to stay out of the coastal beaches and bays following this week's storm, which brought rain to all areas of the county.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued a general rain advisory warning of increased bacteria levels from urban runoff in the ocean and bay waters -- especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Urban runoff may contain large amounts of bacteria from a variety of sources such as animal waste, soil, and decomposing vegetation," the DEHQ's Ricardo Ramos wrote. "Bacteria levels can remain elevated after a rainstorm depending upon the intensity of the storm, volume of runoff and ocean conditions."

Stay informed about what's happening in San Diego. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Water contact should be avoided for 72 hours after rainfall, according to the department.

The storm system, which first dumped huge amounts of rain on Northern California and Los Angeles area, moved into San Diego County late Monday afternoon. The heaviest rainfall was in the mountains, hitting Palomar Mountain particularly hard, but valleys also received significant rainfall.

Check out the latest rainfall totals here or at the link below.