San Diego

After Rain Comes Runoff: San Diegans Warned to Stay Out of Ocean

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued a general rain advisory warning of increased bacteria levels from urban runoff in the ocean and bay waters

By City News Service

rainy streets
NBC 7

Environmental health officials Tuesday urged swimmers and surfers to stay out of the coastal beaches and bays following this week's storm, which brought rain to all areas of the county.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued a general rain advisory warning of increased bacteria levels from urban runoff in the ocean and bay waters -- especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Urban runoff may contain large amounts of bacteria from a variety of sources such as animal waste, soil, and decomposing vegetation," the DEHQ's Ricardo Ramos wrote. "Bacteria levels can remain elevated after a rainstorm depending upon the intensity of the storm, volume of runoff and ocean conditions."

Stay informed about what's happening in San Diego. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Local

San Diego County 9 hours ago

Latest Coronavirus Updates: County Says Boosters Now Available

Home Prices 17 mins ago

San Diego Home Prices in Front of National Wave

Water contact should be avoided for 72 hours after rainfall, according to the department.

The storm system, which first dumped huge amounts of rain on Northern California and Los Angeles area, moved into San Diego County late Monday afternoon. The heaviest rainfall was in the mountains, hitting Palomar Mountain particularly hard, but valleys also received significant rainfall.

Check out the latest rainfall totals here or at the link below.

Rainfall Totals From San Diego's Monday Storm

This article tagged under:

San DiegoweatherrainURban Runoff
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us