Here are five Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trots across San Diego County

By City News Service

Those who want to work up a sweat before their Thanksgiving feasts have plenty of options to get active this holiday.

Here are five Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trots across San Diego County.

Father Joe's Villages' 23rd annual Thanksgiving Day 5K

Balboa Park will play host to this annual tradition starting at 7:30 a.m., preceded by a sunrise Catholic Mass in Plaza De Panama. After the race, the public can enjoy various post-race festivities at the Plaza de Panama, including live music, a beer garden and family-friendly activities such as pictures with Santa and other characters.

Oceanside's 19th Annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk & Kids Run

The North County event will begin at 6:45 a.m. The event will feature a costume contest, the largest teams competition, live entertainment on the course and finisher medals for all participants.

The Encinitas 2024 Turkey Trot

The coastal city will begin its 10-kilometer race at 7:30 a.m., followed by the 5k at 8 a.m. Event will feature a costume contest and a children's race.

Thanksgiving Day 5k and Fun Run

Fleet Feet San Diego will host its seventh annual free Thanksgiving Day 5k and Fun Run at 8 a.m. The first 175 registrants will receive a limited edition 2024 Fleet Feet Thanksgiving Day 5k T-shirt. The informal run begins and ends at Fleet Feet's storefront.

Coronado Turkey Trot

The 11th annual Turkey Trot presented by the Coronado Unit of the Rady Children's Hospital Auxiliary will begin at Tidelands Park at 8 a.m.

