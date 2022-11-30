Active-Duty Marine Accused of Fleeing Scene After Carlsbad Crash That Hospitalized 23-Year-0ld Woman

A U.S. Marine was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of fleeing after the SUV he was driving collided with a sedan two months ago on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad, seriously injuring the other motorist.

California Highway Patrol investigators took 30-year-old Trevor Daniel Johnson into custody at Camp Pendleton in connection with the Sept. 18 crash, CHP public-affairs Officer Hunter Gerber said.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. that day, Johnson's black Jeep Wrangler rear-ended a silver Nissan Sentra in the No. 2 lane on the northbound side of the freeway near Poinsettia Lane, causing it to overturn. ending up on the right shoulder, according to the CHP.

Following the collision, Johnson allegedly continued driving and left the area.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Paramedics from Carlsbad Fire took the 23-year-old Los Angeles woman who had been driving the Sentra to Scripps Memorial Hospital for treatment of severe but non-life-threatening injuries. She has since been released from medical care, Gerber said.

Johnson will face multiple charges, including felony hit-and-run, the spokesman said. The CHP said on Wednesday that it was not known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to call the CHP at (760) 643-3400.