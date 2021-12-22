A Look Back: NBC 7's Breakdown Investigates Problems and Solutions Surrounding Mental Health

Reporting on mental health is not easy. There are so many ways to approach the issues that face people each day that it can be difficult to focus in on any one issue.

NBC 7 Anchor Catherine Garcia and our team at NBC 7 took a deep dive not only into the problems associated with mental health, but also the solutions. From families, the homeless crisis, and how public health professionals approach many issues.



On top of this, the pandemic made 2021 a year filled with stress, worry, frustration and grief for so many of us. The CDC documented elevated levels of mental health conditions, substance use and suicidal thoughts.

In fact, a CDC survey showed three times the number of people experiencing anxiety disorder compared to before COVID. And, four times the number of people experiencing depression.

NBC 7's Breakdown NBC 7 spent more than a year investigating mental health care in San Diego County and uncovered a system that patients, advocates and elected officials say is in need of an overhaul. Watch NBC 7's "Breakdown series here.

We talked to families and young people who felt isolated and struggled with the challenges they face each day. We investigated the staffing issues some hospitals face and how some insurance providers deal with mental health.

Most importantly, we examined solutions and how mental health is funded. We called our series “Breakdown,” and will be continuing to follow up on the issue in the months ahead.

Watch the entire series of NBC 7's "Breakdown" at the link below: