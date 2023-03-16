A Dozen Homes Evacuated in Vista After Sinkhole Forms Nearby

A dozen homes were evacuated Thursday after a massive sinkhole formed near a mobile home park in Vista threatening the homes' foundation.

At least 17 people were evacuated from the Green Valley Mobile Home Park on Sunset Drive around 7 a.m. after the road began to buckle, causing a bluff collapse that knocked at least one mobile home off its foundation. The city of Vista said flooding was also a factor.

The American Red Cross was called in to help displaced residents. It was unclear when people would be allowed to return to their homes.

Sky Haven Lane is closed between Emerald Drive to Sundown Lane indefinitely.

Several agencies were at the scene, including the Vista and Oceanside fire departments, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, and the Vista Public Works Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information.