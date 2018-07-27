World's Top Female Surfers in Oceanside for 3-Day Competition

Surf's up in North County! The world's top professional female surfers are in Oceanside for the weekend.

Supergirl Surf Pro is a three-day event with competitions, food, and live concerts. It is near the Oceanside Pier and is free to attend.

"This is my favorite contest of the year," said Kloee Openshaw, 21, who is competing. "I really look forward to it every year. I'm super excited to be back."

Openshaw said she has been surfing since she was seven-years-old and was competing in her first surf competition by the time she was eight-years-old.

"My dad taught me to surf," said Openshaw. "The hardest part of competing is dealing with the elements: sometimes the waves are small, sometimes they're big, sometimes there's a lot of current or it's cold."

Supergirl Surf Pro the largest women's surf contest in the world. Surfers compete for cash prizes and glory.

About 140,000 people come to Oceanside every year for the event. The event will wrap up on Sunday, July 29 in the evening.