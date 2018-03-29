Pedestrian's Leg Severed in Logan Heights Hit and Run - NBC 7 San Diego
Pedestrian's Leg Severed in Logan Heights Hit and Run

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 18 minutes ago

    NBC 7

    Highway Patrol investigators are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian in Logan Heights Thursday morning causing major injuries, including a severed leg.

    The pedestrian was crossing the southbound Interstate 5 onramp from Boston Avenue in an unmarked crosswalk at around 7 a.m. when she was struck, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said.

    The victim, a 57-year-old female, was pulled under the truck and dragged, and had her right leg severed. She was transported to the UCSD Medical Center.

    Investigators don't have a license plate number for the truck, but the victim described it as a lifted, white Chevy pickup truck and described the driver as a male in his 50s with black and gray hair wearing a safety vest.

    Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the San Diego CHP Office at (619) 220-5492.

