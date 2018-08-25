Woman Dies in Skyline Shooting

A woman was killed in a shooting near an elementary school in Skyline on Saturday evening, police said.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the intersection of South Meadowbrook Drive and Skyline Drive near Freese Elementary, San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a nearby shopping center.

She was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital where she died about an hour after the shooting, Dobbs said.

The incident started when the victim, along with one other person, was driving southbound on South Meadowbrook Drive, police said. She stopped behind another vehicle at a red light on Skyline Drive. The victim then got out of her car and approach the second vehicle.

"Witnesses reported hearing a possible gunshot and the victim stumbled away before collapsing in a parking lot," Dobbs said.

The second vehicle then sped away on northbound Meadowbrook Drive, he said.

The suspected shooter was described as a black man in his 20s to 30s and was last seen driving a black Mercedes Benz coupe.

The shooting was not gang-related, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.