Woman Carjacked at Knife-Point Outside Fashion Valley Mall

A man threatened a woman with a knife and robbed her in broad daylight in the JC Penny's parking lot at the Fashion Valley Mall Monday afternoon.

The San Diego Police Department said the suspect approached the woman from behind in the lot on the 7000 block of Friars Road just after 2 p.m. and demanded her wallet and car keys.

When she turned to face the man, he held a knife to her throat.

The woman gave up her belongings and the suspect fled in her car, a white 2017 Nissan Sentra.

The suspect was described as in his 30s, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 175 pounds, and was wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

No other information was available.

